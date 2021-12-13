Mask rules are back in New York as cold-weather cases surge
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A mask mandate for shops and other indoor spaces in New York state took effect as state officials confront a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks would be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.
The requirement will last at least until Jan. 15.
Under the mandate, businesses have a choice whether to require proof of vaccination for entry or to ensure all patrons two years and older wear a mask.
