Mask rules are back in New York as cold-weather cases surge

NEW YORK (AP) - A mask mandate for shops and other indoor spaces in New York state took effect as state officials confront a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks would be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.

The requirement will last at least until Jan. 15.

Under the mandate, businesses have a choice whether to require proof of vaccination for entry or to ensure all patrons two years and older wear a mask.

