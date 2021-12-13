Advertisement

Meeting to roll back mask mandate, censure Gray canceled

Jefferson County seal
Jefferson County seal(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A meeting to consider rolling back Jefferson County’s mask requirement has been canceled.

Some lawmakers objected to the way Legislature chair Scott Gray declared a state of emergency – including a mask mandate – without consulting them.

They had planned to meet Tuesday evening to possibly cancel the declaration, or at least modify it so the mask mandate was not included.

That meeting was canceled as of Monday morning.

Legislators were wavering Friday on if the meeting would still happen after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a statewide mask mandate that supersedes the county’s.

Besides a measure to roll back the county’s mandate, Tuesday’s meeting would also have included a resolution to censure Gray for the way he enacted the state of emergency.

Gray had already announced he was resigning as chair, citing the politicization of the pandemic as the primary reason.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house in Watertown was destroyed by fire within minutes Saturday.
Watertown home destroyed by blaze within minutes
North country is whipped by a wind storm, destroying structures and knocking out power.
Documenting the damage after wind storm whips the north country
Mother Nature certainly put emergency responders to work Saturday.
Whipping winds and wild waves causing damage, create travel warnings
Travel Advisory
Sheriffs: No Unnecessary Travel in Lewis County
The convoy was loud and proud as first responder vehicles transported local kids to Walmart for...
Children grin ear to ear as they Shop with a Cop in Watertown this year

Latest News

North country is whipped by a wind storm, destroying structures and knocking out power.
Thousands still without power throughout north country
Lewis County
Lewis County officials release data hoping to spur COVID-19 vaccinations
New York and coronavirus
Mask rules are back in New York as cold-weather cases surge
Humane Society: well-behaved Johnny
Humane Society: well-behaved Johnny