Meeting to roll back mask mandate, censure Gray canceled

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A meeting to consider rolling back Jefferson County’s mask requirement has been canceled.

Some lawmakers objected to the way Legislature chair Scott Gray declared a state of emergency – including a mask mandate – without consulting them.

They had planned to meet Tuesday evening to possibly cancel the declaration, or at least modify it so the mask mandate was not included.

That meeting was canceled as of Monday morning.

Legislators were wavering Friday on if the meeting would still happen after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a statewide mask mandate that supersedes the county’s.

Besides a measure to roll back the county’s mandate, Tuesday’s meeting would also have included a resolution to censure Gray for the way he enacted the state of emergency.

Gray had already announced he was resigning as chair, citing the politicization of the pandemic as the primary reason.

