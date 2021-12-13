Peter J. Ellsworth, 59, of Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Peter J. Ellsworth, Dexter, passed away Saturday, December 11th at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, Rome. He was 59 years old. The funeral will be 4:00pm Thursday, December 16th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 2:00pm. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

