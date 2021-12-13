Robert Carl Christensen, 92, of Heuvelton

Robert Carl Christensen, 92, of Dollar Road, Heuvelton died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Robert Carl Christensen, 92, of Dollar Road, Heuvelton died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

There will not be any public services for Mr. Christensen.

Bob was born December 3, 1929 in Coventry, CT. He was a son of the late Carl R. and Ester E. (Vinton) Christensen and he graduated high school in 1947.

He enlisted in the US Army from Feb 14, 1951 to Feb 12, 1953 serving in the Korean Conflict.

Owned and operated the farm since 1972, retired in 2006 but still helped out with field work until 2019. Bob had also belonged to a number of organizations including, the Elks Lodge, Holstein Assoc, Grange and Farm Bureau etc.

He is survived by a son David Christensen of Heuvelton; four step-children, Richard Markey of Ogdensburg, Anthony Markey of Lagrangeville, Frederick Markey of Lagrangeville and Kathy Markey of Heuvelton; and eight grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years Shirley Christensen who passed in January 2021.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.