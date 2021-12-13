Ronnie L. Bice, Jr., 47, of Gouverneur

Ronnie L. Bice, Jr., age 47, of Gouverneur, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 10, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Ronnie L. Bice, Jr., age 47, of Gouverneur, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Ronnie was born on October 1, 1974 in Potsdam, NY to Ronnie and Marion (LaPage) Bice, Sr. He graduated from Edwards Knox Central School in 1994 and then went on to receive his certification in Mechanics. Ronnie married Anna Woodward on August 26, 2008 in Russell, NY.

Ronnie worked as a mechanic for Empire State Mines in Balmat and was also on the Mine Rescue Team. He previously worked at Jim’s Auto in Edwards and at Spilman’s Garage in Gouverneur. He was a true all- around outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, motorcycling, wood working and collecting junk. He was also a former member of the Russell Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a past assistant chief.

Surviving is his wife, Anna; his father, Ronnie Bice, Sr.; three daughters, Monica Bice, Rilee Bice and Meredith Jones; two sons, Collin and Blake Bice; a brother, Jacob Bice; two sisters Leslie Dunn and Marie Carlton. His In-laws, Byron “Jack” and Michelle Woodward; his best friend, Joe Collett and several cousins.

Ronnie is predeceased by his mother, Marion Bice and a brother, Kevin Fox.

There will be a celebration of life for Ronnie in the Spring. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.