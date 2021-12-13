Shimmer: A Winter Cirque Reverie

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Saturday, December 18, 2021 – 4 PM George Hall Auditorium, Ogdensburg Free Academy

Journey to a shimmering winter wonderland and find yourself aglow as this aerial snow show mesmerizes your senses. Astonishing acrobatics, dazzling specialty acts, and glittering costumes abound in the warm and whimsical world of Shimmer! “A circus spectacle the whole family will enjoy!”

