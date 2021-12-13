Advertisement

Shimmer: A Winter Cirque Reverie

Presented by OCP, Saturday, December 18
Shimmer Holiday Cirque Reverie
Shimmer Holiday Cirque Reverie(OFA)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Saturday, December 18, 2021 – 4 PM George Hall Auditorium, Ogdensburg Free Academy

Journey to a shimmering winter wonderland and find yourself aglow as this aerial snow show mesmerizes your senses.  Astonishing acrobatics, dazzling specialty acts, and glittering costumes abound in the warm and whimsical world of Shimmer! “A circus spectacle the whole family will enjoy!”

