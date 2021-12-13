Sunday Sports: Lowville sports center opens 3rd location

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Thursday night, the Double Play Sports Community Center held a grand opening for it’s 3rd location in Lowville.

A location the center hopes could ultimately lead to combining all 3 of their locations under one roof. The newest Double Play location opened it’s doors to the public on Shady Ave in Lowville next to Jeb’s Restaurant and Sports Club.

Work began on the project on Halloween and Dan Myers, Executive Director and Founder of Double Play Sports Community Center, says a number of people and organizations in the community came together to make the project a reality.

”Yeah, we’ve had a couple private donors that really wanna see this come to fruition, and we’ve got some phenomenal foundations in the area that we work with, and they know that as a mission as a non-profit organization they know that the value of their donations go a long ways,” said Myers.

Myers says the facility fills a void in the North Country by providing an indoor batting cage and training facility which will allow both baseball and softball players to hone their skills during the winter months.

”There’s really no training facility like it in the North Country. People have to travel all the way to Syracuse for any sort of indoor cages, and with 2 pitching machines with the hoppers in them that can hold 75 balls, we can do a lot of turnaround with groups,” said Myers.

The facility also has a golf simulator that will give the community center another sport to provide for both young and old alike during the winter months.

”We’ve got a golf simulator that someone locally helped us provide the funding for. So, to have that for the seniors, they’re gonna have a time to come in during the day and utilize it and then to be able to teach golf to the young kids. There’s not a lot of teaching going on with golf so this just has a slew of opportunities,” said Myers.

While the center is located in Lowville, Myers says the mission of the organization includes and is open to all of the communities in Lewis County.

His ultimate goal is to combine all 3 facilities under one roof in a sports complex and this is one more step toward achieving that.

”You know, everything is the proof is in the pudding, so if we can show a sustainability and feasibility of what we’re doing, then the bigger projects and even bigger donors. We know that there’s people out there that would love to be a part of what we’re doing. As a non-profit organization our mission is to serve. We have a board of directors, I serve that board of directors and to create that bigger opportunity for Lewis County that they’ve been looking for for decades. You know, we’re right on that cusp and I think we’re on the precipice of something really special,” said Myers.

In men’s college basketball from Potsdam, the Clarkson Golden Knights hosted Lyndon.

In the 2nd half, Clarkson was down 69-64 when Blake Gearhart comes up with the board and bucket: Clarkson down 3.

The Knights were down 2 when Ryan Miles Ferguson feeds Joe Lucas for the lay-in, tying the game.

Clarkson was down 3 when Lucas hits the 3 from the corner, tying the game.

Off the turnover, Gearhart puts back the Miles Ferguson miss. Clarkson beats Lyndon 84-79.

