There’s even a shortage of headstones

Headstones
Headstones(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The national supply chain shortage is hitting a century-old Watertown business.

The owner of A. Cozzi and Company Monuments says the big issues are the labor shortage and delays in getting supplies like granite, stencils, sand and glue.

Owner William Koelmel says people are paying more at the register, too. The average price of a memorial has risen about $300 per headstone.

“The issue is: how many people can afford memorials now with the cost of inflation in the last ten months that’s gone to a record high,” he said.

Koelmel says all the delays make for a longer turnaround time, too. He says it should take 4 to 6 weeks to complete a headstone. That time is now 6 to 14 weeks.

