Thousands still without power throughout north country

North country is whipped by a wind storm, destroying structures and knocking out power.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - The weekend’s high, damaging winds have largely subsided, but thousands remain without power in the tri-county area Monday morning.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, National Grid’s website shows restoration estimates ranging from late afternoon to about 10:30 p.m.

Nearly 2,000 customers were without power in St. Lawrence County Monday morning. There’s no single concentration, but outages between 100 and 200 were reported in Canton, Colton, DeKalb, Gouverneur, Hopkinton, Parishville, Pierrepont, Pitcairn, and Russell.

The greatest concentrations of the 870 outages in Jefferson County are in Champion and Clayton.

In Lewis County, the 1,200 or so outages are mostly concentrated in Groghan, Diana, New Bremen, and Watson.

National Grid is offering dry ice for customers concerned about food going bad. Dry ice and bottled water are available from noon to 4 p.m. at the CitiBus garage in Watertown, the Jefferson Community College extension campus in Lowville, and at the Canton Fire Department.

