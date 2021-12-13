Warmer than average this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a quiet week with hardly any snow to speak of.

And with the warmer-than-average temperatures, any snow won’t stick around long.

We start the workweek with a few clouds and temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

The clouds will dissipate and it should be sunny by late morning. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

We could see a few clouds overnight. Lows will be around 30.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs around 40.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Showers are likely Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It will be mostly sunny and 40 on Friday.

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain and snow on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with more December-like highs in the upper 20s.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.