Your Turn: feedback on mask mandate, OT pay & Arquiett’s charges
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state mandates that people wear masks in indoor public places. It applies to New Yorkers age 2 and older:
I’m definitely not doing this.
Joseph Richter
You’re being told to wear a mask so our hospital systems don’t collapse...Grow up.
Cait Elizabeth
Why did I get the vaccine then?
Christi Lynn Caldwell
The more people balk at this the longer it is going to take to get it under control. If we don’t, you can expect to have another lock down.
Tina Morrison
Farm workers earn regular pay until they reach 60 hours. That’s when overtime pay kicks in. But some state leaders want to lower that threshold to 40 hours a week. Farmers say it’s a bad idea:
If you work over 40 hours, you should be getting overtime regardless of job title.
Ashley A Hazelton
Farmers simply can not raise their price to meet expenses. The added labor cost must be absorbed by the farm owner.
Ron Robbins
Through his lawyer, Tony Arquiett says he will continue to serve as a St. Lawrence County legislator even as others call for his resignation. Arquiett faces drunk driving and cocaine possession charges following a crash:
How does someone in his position get to hold his seat after this?
Francine Griffin
They all walk anyway! That’s the new norm; nobody is held accountable.
Pat Willett
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.