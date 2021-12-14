Advertisement

AG hopefuls exit race after James seeks reelection

New York Attorney General Letitia James addresses a news conference at her office in New York...
New York Attorney General Letitia James addresses a news conference at her office in New York on May 21.(Richard Drew | AP / Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - All five Democrats who had announced campaigns to succeed Letitia James as New York’s attorney general have now withdrawn from the race after she said she would seek reelection rather than run for governor.

The last two hopefuls announced Monday that they had ended their campaigns. They were Assemblyman Clyde Vanel of Queens and former state Department of Financial Services Superintendent Mario Vullo.

Three other Democrats had previously announced they were exiting the race.

That leaves the Democratic primary field open for James, at least for now. She suspended her campaign for governor Thursday.

