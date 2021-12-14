Arleigh G. Hartley, 87, of Lyons Falls

Arleigh G. Hartley, 87, passed away at his home on Monday evening, December 13, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Arleigh G. Hartley, 87, passed away at his home on Monday evening, December 13, 2021.

Arleigh was born on May 21, 1934, in Lyons Falls to the late Leon and Millie Liendecker Hartley and attended General Martin High School. He married Irene H. Clark on December 12, 1953, at the Turin Methodist Church with Rev. Elwin Williams officiating. Arleigh was first employed by the Victory market in Boonville as a produce manager and later became a meat cutter. He later became supervisor for Victory markets in Lyons Falls.

He and his wife purchased two farms, first on the Houseville Road in Turin and then on Route 12 in Turin. The couple owned and operated a meat market store and donut shop at the corners of E. State and Water Streets in Lowville for a few years. Arleigh was a meat cutter all of his life. He cut meat for many area farmers and customers. His passion for meat cutting was a hobby to him.

He is survived by his wife, Irene and their four children, Darrell Hartley of Boonville, Sharon (Blair) Sandri of Watson, Yvonne (Steve) Virkler of Watson, and David Hartley of Lyons Falls; 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his grandson, Robbie Hartley, a daughter-in-law, Anne Bourgois Hartley, his four sisters, Pauline W. Lincort, Doris Sir, Leola Baldwin and Madonna Corbo; and an infant brother, Lawrence.

He was a wonderful husband, father, and a friend to all who knew him. Arleigh never knew the word No.

Arleigh was a member of the Turin United Methodist Church where a hymnal service of songs for family and friends will be on Sunday, December 19th at 7:00 P.M.

Memorials in Arleigh’s name may be sent to: Lyons Falls Fire Department, PO Box 520, Lyons Falls, NY 13368.

Online condolences of sympathy may be placed to: www.sundquistfh.com

