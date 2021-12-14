Arquiett allegedly told police, ‘I had too much to drink’ before head-on crash

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - According to police and court documents, St. Lawrence County Legislator Tony Arquiett had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he drove his pickup truck into the opposite lane and crashed head-on with an oncoming vehicle.

The crash happened on Rooseveltown Road in Akwesasne on the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation on the night of December 4.

A patrolman with the Tribal Police Department said he found Arquiett standing in a ditch near his pickup truck. The officer said he smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle and from Arquiett.

“I was heading home and I had too much to drink,” the officer quoted Arquiett as saying.

The policeman searched Arquiett and said he found 2.51 grams of cocaine and capsules of dextroamphetamine sulfate, a prescription stimulant, in Arquiett’s pockets.

According to documents, a breath sample showed Arquiett’s blood alcohol content was .16 percent, twice the state’s legal threshold for drunk driving.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, criminal possession of a controlled substance - cocaine, and failure to keep right.

Three people in the other vehicle, the Deshaies family, suffered minor injuries and later spoke with 7 News about the crash.

Arquiett’s lawyer, Ed Narrow, said Arquiett is “deeply disappointed” in his decisions made on December 4 and expresses his remorse.

Narrow also said Arquiett, who represents Helena, plans to stay on as a county legislator while the case in pending.

St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chairman Bill Sheridan said the decision to resign is something that Arquiett will have to make for himself. Sheridan said the board doesn’t have a lot of say in what happens unless Arquiett is convicted.

Arquiett’s case is adjourned until January 11 in Bombay Town Court.

