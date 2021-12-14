Advertisement

Arts All-Star: Christian Dunckel

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - If Christian Dunckel can get a tour together for his band, that’s what he plans to do after graduation.

The Lowville drummer is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

“Hopefully, when I get out of school I can focus mainly on the band,” he said.

He plans to study land surveying as a backup.

“But if I could tour with the band, it would be like the first thing I’d definitely do.”

Watch the video above to hear him play and to learn more about him.

