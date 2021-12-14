Christmas gnome auction to benefit Watertown Urban Mission

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One Watertown woman is auctioning off homemade Christmas gnomes for charity.

The gnomes are made from Christmas trees. The picture above shows Santa Claus on the left, Mrs. Claus in the middle, and an elf on the right.

The live auction will begin at 9 p.m. Tuesday on the Twigs and Trims Facebook page and it will last 24 hours. All of the proceeds will be donated to the Watertown Urban Mission.

“Watertown is our community and there are so many local families that need things this holiday season and Watertown Urban Mission gets to those families directly,” said Marci Pistner, Twigs and Trims.

Last year, the auction raised $1,300. The goal is to raise more this year.

