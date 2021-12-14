Clifford Howard Denny, 71, of Ogdensburg

Clifford Howard Denny, age 71, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at his home under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Clifford Howard Denny, age 71, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at his home under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held at Ogdensburg VFW, Post 2936, 1112 Champlain Street, Ogdensburg at 1:00PM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Clifford is survived by his wife, Debra Denny of Ogdensburg, NY; his children; daughter, Erin Bush and her husband, Fred, of Syracuse, NY, daughter, Diane Brooks and husband, Amos Jr., of Ogdensburg, NY and a son, Derek Denny of Ogdensburg, NY; a sister, Deborah Thrall and her husband, Pat, of Brewerton, NY; one sisters-in-laws, Patricia Denny of Ogdensburg, NY; five grandchildren, Zachary Vesel, Alex Vesel, Logan Brooks, McKenna Brooks, Emilee Kendall; a cousin, Lynn Rouland of Minnesota and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a daughter, Tonya Denny, in 1977; two brothers, Gregory Denny, in 2003, Sydney Denny, in 2017; and a sister-in-law, Cheryl Denny in 2011.

Clifford was born on April 5, 1950, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Howard and Iola V. (Christie) Denny. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. Clifford enlisted in the United States Marines in 1969 and began his training at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina where he earned his National Defense Ribbon and Marksman Rifle Badge. He later served in DaNang, South Vietnam and earned the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Combat Action Ribbon. Clifford was honorably discharged in 1970. Clifford married Debra Brenno on August 2, 1986, in the town of Morristown. Clifford was first employed by the J. L. O’Connor Cigar Company. He was a truck driver a majority of his life working for McGraw Trucking, LaVigne Trucking and Morningstar Homes.

Clifford enjoyed boating, spending time on the river, playing cards, checkers, chess, and pool. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Donations may be made in Clifford’s memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Hwy 11, P.O. Box 510, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.