Gerald C. Thompson, 72, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Gerald C. Thompson, 72, passed away, Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, NY, with his family by his side.

Born on November 26, 1949 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Gerald E. and Hilda R. Timmerman Thompson and he attended LaFargeville school.

Gerald married Kathryn M. Rahalski on April 3, 1971 at the Weedsport Baptist Church, Weedsport, NY.

He grew up on the family farm, worked for General Crushed Stone, in Skaneateles, NY and Watertown, NY, where he was a heavy equipment operator. He also drove tractor trailor hauling Christmas trees for a time. In 1986 the couple became owner/operators of milk trucks and was contracted to haul milk for Crowley Foods, which later became HP Hood, LaFargeville, NY. Two years later purchased their own dairy farm in 1988 that they operated until retiring in 2015. Gerald continued hauling milk for the remainder of his years.

Gerald loved farming and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Kathryn; three children, daughter, Rhonda and Michael Streeter, LeRoy, NY, daughter, Paula Domeyer, Evans Mills, NY, son, Gerald R. “Sparky” and Valerie Thompson, Evans Mills, NY; eleven grandchildren, Samantha Ilacqua, Joshua Domeyer, Amanda Streeter, Marisa Domeyer, Sabrina Thompson, Jenna Thompson, Sarah Streeter, Alayna Streeter, Erika Thompson, Gerald A. Thompson and James Thompson; two great-grandsons, Boone and Brooks Ilacqua; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Gail Satimore, Trudy and Morris Felt, all of Clayton, NY; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Vernon and Deb Thompson, Jack and Vicki Thompson, all of Clayton, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, a brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Barbara Thompson, and a sister, Sandra Westerdick, passed away previously.

Per his wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905, one of his favorite charities.

The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out with condolences, prayers, support and well wishes. We will all miss his jokes/laughter, smiles as well as his kindness and generosity to help anyone. He was a gentle soul with a big heart.

