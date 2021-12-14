Advertisement

Grab your shades

By Beth Hall
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Today will be rather dry and full of sunshine.

There will hardly be a cloud in the sky, so don’t forget those shades

It will be a little warmer than average. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

We could see a few clouds overnight. Lows will be in the 20s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Rain will be off and on Thursday. Highs could reach 60 degrees.

Sunshine returns for Friday. Highs will be around 40.

There’s a 70 percent chance of snow on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the 30s bnoth Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North country is whipped by a wind storm, destroying structures and knocking out power.
Documenting the damage after wind storm whips the north country
Jefferson County seal
Meeting to roll back mask requirement, censure Gray canceled
More than 400 towns and villages across New York have opted to keep out local marijuana...
Bud blockers: Over 400 NY localities say ‘no’ to pot sales
Colonel Michael Bice
Watertown man saluted for pandemic response
New York and coronavirus
Mask rules are back in New York as cold-weather cases surge

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday Am Weather
7
Cooler on Tuesday
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Warmer than average this week