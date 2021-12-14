Grab your shades

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Today will be rather dry and full of sunshine.

There will hardly be a cloud in the sky, so don’t forget those shades

It will be a little warmer than average. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

We could see a few clouds overnight. Lows will be in the 20s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Rain will be off and on Thursday. Highs could reach 60 degrees.

Sunshine returns for Friday. Highs will be around 40.

There’s a 70 percent chance of snow on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the 30s bnoth Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.