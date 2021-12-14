Grab your shades
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Today will be rather dry and full of sunshine.
There will hardly be a cloud in the sky, so don’t forget those shades
It will be a little warmer than average. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
We could see a few clouds overnight. Lows will be in the 20s.
It will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
Rain will be off and on Thursday. Highs could reach 60 degrees.
Sunshine returns for Friday. Highs will be around 40.
There’s a 70 percent chance of snow on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
It will be partly sunny with highs in the 30s bnoth Sunday and Monday.
