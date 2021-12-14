Advertisement

Gwenllian Ann Taylor, 88, of Rensselaer Falls

Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Gwenllian Ann Taylor, 88, of Rensselaer Falls, died, December 12, 2021, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. A graveside service will be December 22, 2021, 11:00 am at Jerusalem Cemetery, Canton, Pastor Martha Helmer officiating.  Gwen is survived by her brother, William Taylor, DeKalb Junction, nieces, Sandra and her husband Andrew Morrison of DeKalb Junction, Suzanne Kane of Orlando, FL, great nieces, Stacy and her husband Josh Morrison, Andrea Morrison, Kristin and Robert Allender, a great nephew, Devon and his wife Melissa Kane, 4 great great nieces and 1 great great nephew.  She was predeceased by her brother Daniel Taylor and a niece Mary Ellen Taylor.   Gwenllian was born October 18, 1933, in Ogdensburg, the daughter of the late Donald and Luella Lobdell Taylor.  Gwen was a mail sorter at the ARC in Canton, NY. Gwen loved her cats. She enjoyed washing dishes and shopping. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

