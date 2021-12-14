Highlights & scores: hardwood action in the NAC
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - There was plenty of basketball action on the high school hardwood Monday.
In one contest, Madrid-Waddington hosted St. Lawrence Central in NAC boys’ basketball.
There was a frantic finish to this one. Jackets are up by 5 with under two minutes to go.
Off the Madrid-Waddington miss, Aiden Beach leads the fast break for the Larries -- connecting with Tommy Storrin for 2 of his 11 points. That cuts the Jackets’ lead to 38-35 with under a minute left.
Off the tipped ball, Beach leads the Larries again, looking to tie, but Kaden Kingston gets the steal and the foul.
Kingston makes both free throws, extending Madrid-Waddington’s lead back to 5 points with 18 seconds left.
But time runs out for the Larries. Drew Harmer scored 17 points to lead Madrid-Waddington to a 40-35 victory. Jayden Ashley led St. Lawrence Central with 13.
Monday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Sackets Harbor 66, Thousand Islands 51
Watertown 52, Central Square 48
Madrid-Waddington 40, St. Lawrence Central 35
Girls’ high school basketball
Belleville Henderson 53, Lyme 24
Heuvelton 71, Edwards-Knox 22
Gouverneur 52, Malone 30
Massena 49, Canton 48
OFA 37, Salmon River 18
Colton-Pierrrepont 55, Parishville-Hopkinton 36
St. Lawrence Central 56, Potsdam 20
Girls’ high school hockey
Malone 3, Potsdam 0
Canton 3, Islanders 1
High school volleyball
South Lewis 3, South Jefferson 1
Watertown 3, Thousand Islands 1
Lowville 3, General Brown 0
