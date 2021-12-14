Advertisement

Highlights & scores: hardwood action in the NAC

By Mel Busler
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - There was plenty of basketball action on the high school hardwood Monday.

In one contest, Madrid-Waddington hosted St. Lawrence Central in NAC boys’ basketball.

There was a frantic finish to this one. Jackets are up by 5 with under two minutes to go.

Off the Madrid-Waddington miss, Aiden Beach leads the fast break for the Larries -- connecting with Tommy Storrin for 2 of his 11 points. That cuts the Jackets’ lead to 38-35 with under a minute left.

Off the tipped ball, Beach leads the Larries again, looking to tie, but Kaden Kingston gets the steal and the foul.

Kingston makes both free throws, extending Madrid-Waddington’s lead back to 5 points with 18 seconds left.

But time runs out for the Larries. Drew Harmer scored 17 points to lead Madrid-Waddington to a 40-35 victory. Jayden Ashley led St. Lawrence Central with 13.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Sackets Harbor 66, Thousand Islands 51

Watertown 52, Central Square 48

Madrid-Waddington 40, St. Lawrence Central 35

Girls’ high school basketball

Belleville Henderson 53, Lyme 24

Heuvelton 71, Edwards-Knox 22

Gouverneur 52, Malone 30

Massena 49, Canton 48

OFA 37, Salmon River 18

Colton-Pierrrepont 55, Parishville-Hopkinton 36

St. Lawrence Central 56, Potsdam 20

Girls’ high school hockey

Malone 3, Potsdam 0

Canton 3, Islanders 1

High school volleyball

South Lewis 3, South Jefferson 1

Watertown 3, Thousand Islands 1

Lowville 3, General Brown 0

