JCC offers criminal justice program

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a program at Jefferson Community College that helps you get a start on a law enforcement career.

Nick Thornthwaite is a criminal justice instructor at JCC. He talked about the program on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above.

Most law enforcement careers require a degree, he said, but JCC’s program “gets your foot in the door and gets you headed in the right direction.”

Winter session courses begin on December 20 and January 3.

Spring semester courses begin on January 24.

Find out more at sunyjefferson.edu. You can also call 315-786-2437.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.