Advertisement

JCC offers criminal justice program

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a program at Jefferson Community College that helps you get a start on a law enforcement career.

Nick Thornthwaite is a criminal justice instructor at JCC. He talked about the program on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above.

Most law enforcement careers require a degree, he said, but JCC’s program “gets your foot in the door and gets you headed in the right direction.”

Winter session courses begin on December 20 and January 3.

Spring semester courses begin on January 24.

Find out more at sunyjefferson.edu. You can also call 315-786-2437.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North country is whipped by a wind storm, destroying structures and knocking out power.
Documenting the damage after wind storm whips the north country
Jefferson County seal
Meeting to roll back mask requirement, censure Gray canceled
More than 400 towns and villages across New York have opted to keep out local marijuana...
Bud blockers: Over 400 NY localities say ‘no’ to pot sales
Colonel Michael Bice
Watertown man saluted for pandemic response
Face masks
Enforcing mask mandate is not that simple, says local lawmaker

Latest News

It was a frantic finish Monday night in a boys' basketball contest between Madrid-Waddington...
Highlights & scores: hardwood action in the NAC
Wake Up Weather
Grab your shades
Ogdensburg City Police
Ogdensburg lawmakers add 1 police officer in approving 2022 budget
Highlights & scores: hardwood action in the NAC