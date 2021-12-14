Advertisement

John J. Wilson, 92, of St. Regis Falls

ST REGIS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - John J. Wilson, 92, died peacefully at home December 10, 2021, with his daughter, Gina, by his side.

John was born at home in Westville, NY on December 22, 1928, to the late Cora and George Wilson. He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He married Peggy LeClair on Sept. 25, 1953, in Westville. Peggy died on March 9, 2015.

He operated Wilson’s Garage in Nicholville before starting work at SUNY Potsdam in the maintenance department, retiring in 1990. He was a member of the Nicholville Fire Department until 1973 when he moved to St. Regis Falls. He was a member of the St. Regis Falls Fire Department for 17 years, a member of the St. Regis Falls American Legion, a charter member of the Twin Brook Hunting Camp (1959 to present).

John was able to enjoy one last game of cards with friends on December 8th at his home.

He is survived by his daughter: Gina Caudill, St. Regis Falls, and a granddaughter: Carlie Caudill, Clifton Park, his best friend: David Rhodes, St. Regis Falls. John was the youngest of 12 children.

He was predeceased by eight brothers, Edward, Art, James, Lloyd, Harry, Henry, Bob and Roy; three sisters, Ethel Hutchins, Grace Powell and Edna Hill; a son-in-law, Russell Caudill and his faithful companion, Charlie.

Following his wishes, his family will honor his life privately. Memorials in his name can be made to the St. Regis Falls Rescue.

Memories can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.

