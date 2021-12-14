Kenneth L. Ferguson, 85, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Ferguson passed away on December 11, 2021 at the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Kenneth L. Ferguson, age 85 of Ogdensburg will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday (December 16, 2021) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Laurena Will officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park.

Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the funeral home. Mr. Ferguson passed away on December 11, 2021 at the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his wife Barbara; three daughters Susan (Scott) Montroy, Christine (Steve) Fisher and Julie (Bryan) Trombly all of Ogdensburg; three grandchildren Andrew Fisher & his fiancée Gena Rapisardi of Ithaca, Eric (Alicia) Trombly of Ogdensburg and Kyle Trombly & his companion Kayla Thompson; four brothers Robert Ferguson of Prescott Ontario, John Ferguson of Cornwall Ontario, Thomas (Brenda) Ferguson of Brockville Ontario and Richard (Debbie) Ferguson of Cardinal Ontario; three sisters Elaine Power of Brockville Ontario, Janice Armstrong Cornwall Ontario and Bonnie Trotman of Brockville Ontario; a special brother-in-law Kurt Fischer of Nova Scotia; many nieces, nephews & cousins and his beloved dog Ginger.

Three brothers Leslie “Skip” Ferguson, Donald Ferguson and Perry Ferguson; along with three sisters Lois Kilby, Joan Ferguson and Carol Celenzo predeceased him.

Ken was born on March 11, 1936 in Brockville Ontario, a son of the late Harry R. & Edrie L. (Dean) Ferguson. He attended Prescott Schools for his education, and later married Barbara Smith on June 15, 1957.

During his career he was employed at A-1 Plumbing, General Motors, Bruyer’s Plumbing and Norwood Plumbing. He retired in 1996. Ken was a member of the Local 73 Plumbers & Steamfitters and coached minor hockey in his younger years. He enjoyed fishing, his camp on the St. Lawrence, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, building woodstoves and playing cards. Ken was also a NY Giants and Boston Red Sox Fan.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA or the American Heart Association. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

