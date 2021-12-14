Lowville ice rink out of commission

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Open for just one day, Lowville’s ice skating rink is now out of commission for the rest of the week.

The rink opened Friday, a day before a wind storm hit the north country.

It caused many National Grid customers to lose power, including the rink.

Its refrigeration system was down for 13 hours, making the ice too thin.

As they now wait for colder temperatures, volunteers are ready to build back the ice.

“That just involves using a hose to put thin layers of water back on to build it up where we need it to be, but we need below freezing temperatures in order to do that,” said Joe Lawrence, rink manager.

Lawrence hopes there are many more months ahead of skating for the Lowville community.

