Advertisement

Lowville ice rink out of commission

Lowville's ice skating rink
Lowville's ice skating rink(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Open for just one day, Lowville’s ice skating rink is now out of commission for the rest of the week.

The rink opened Friday, a day before a wind storm hit the north country.

It caused many National Grid customers to lose power, including the rink.

Its refrigeration system was down for 13 hours, making the ice too thin.

As they now wait for colder temperatures, volunteers are ready to build back the ice.

“That just involves using a hose to put thin layers of water back on to build it up where we need it to be, but we need below freezing temperatures in order to do that,” said Joe Lawrence, rink manager.

Lawrence hopes there are many more months ahead of skating for the Lowville community.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North country is whipped by a wind storm, destroying structures and knocking out power.
Documenting the damage after wind storm whips the north country
Jefferson County seal
Meeting to roll back mask requirement, censure Gray canceled
Face masks
Enforcing mask mandate is not that simple, says local lawmaker
Colonel Michael Bice
Watertown man saluted for pandemic response
More than 400 towns and villages across New York have opted to keep out local marijuana...
Bud blockers: Over 400 NY localities say ‘no’ to pot sales

Latest News

Seaway Valley Ambulance Squad
Ambulance squad may be forced to stop responding to reservation
COVID-19
Tri-county region reports no new COVID deaths
Sign on front door of Time Warp Tavern
Why one Watertown bar is checking vaccination cards at door
Dr. John Graham
Graham posthumously appointed as SUNY Potsdam president