Advertisement

Man leads police on pursuit in stolen beer truck

By WLNE Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) - A man hoping to score some free beer Monday didn’t get the outcome he was looking for.

He’s accused of stealing a truck full of beer as the drivers were making a delivery to a liquor store. They reported the rig stolen just before 3 p.m. Monday.

The suspect then led police on a slow pursuit of 10 to 15 mph throughout the city, until the truck crashed into a pole.

Footage of the crash shows the lift gate was down with beer pouring out of the back of the truck. There is no official word on how much was lost during the chase.

The distributor and general manager did not have an official comment.

According to police, neither of the drivers were injured, and the suspect is now in custody. He has been identified as 44-year-old Jeremy Fellela.

Fellela has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, reckless and eluding police, and refusal to submit for a chemical test.

Copyright 2021 WLNE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North country is whipped by a wind storm, destroying structures and knocking out power.
Documenting the damage after wind storm whips the north country
Jefferson County seal
Meeting to roll back mask requirement, censure Gray canceled
More than 400 towns and villages across New York have opted to keep out local marijuana...
Bud blockers: Over 400 NY localities say ‘no’ to pot sales
Colonel Michael Bice
Watertown man saluted for pandemic response
Face masks
Enforcing mask mandate is not that simple, says local lawmaker

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Fed to accelerate withdrawal of economic aid as prices surge
New York Attorney General Letitia James addresses a news conference at her office in New York...
AG hopefuls exit race after James seeks reelection
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard after an...
Sailor accused of burning US warship faces 2nd day in court
Brandon Euber
Troopers ask for help finding missing Lake Placid man
Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID death toll nears 800,000 to close out year filled with death