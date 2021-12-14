Ogdensburg lawmakers add 1 police officer in approving 2022 budget

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s 2022 budget passes with city councillors opting to add a police officer to the force.

Councillors went back and forth Monday night before ultimately adopting the 2022 budget in a 6-1 vote.

Councilor Mike Powers was the lone no vote.

Lawmakers amended the budget to bring the police force up to 19 officers, 18 in the field and one school resource officer.

Councillors Mike Powers and Dan Skamperle lobbied to add even more officers to the force, but their efforts were shot down.

Before council voted on adopting the budget, Ogdensburg city manager Stephen Jellie explained how the additional officer will be funded.

“We will be taking from the fund balance whether we fund, one, two, five or 10,” Jellie said. “The budget currently with the amendments staff asked for, those were zero. So, any we add will take from the fund balance.”

The now-adopted 2022 budget lowers the city’s real property tax rate to $15.89 dollars per $1,000.

Jellie says adding one more officer doesn’t change that.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.