Advertisement

Sheriff: Missing 5-year-old girl found dead in Alabama; suspect arrested

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. Later that evening, the alert was canceled, and no further details were released.(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a child reported missing from Columbus, Georgia, has been found dead and a suspect is in custody.

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. Later that evening, the alert was canceled, and no further details were released, WTVM reported.

The Russell County Coroner’s Office pronounced Kamarie dead at 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Additional information is expected to be shared during a press conference at the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North country is whipped by a wind storm, destroying structures and knocking out power.
Documenting the damage after wind storm whips the north country
Jefferson County seal
Meeting to roll back mask requirement, censure Gray canceled
More than 400 towns and villages across New York have opted to keep out local marijuana...
Bud blockers: Over 400 NY localities say ‘no’ to pot sales
Colonel Michael Bice
Watertown man saluted for pandemic response
Face masks
Enforcing mask mandate is not that simple, says local lawmaker

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Fed to accelerate withdrawal of economic aid as prices surge
New York Attorney General Letitia James addresses a news conference at her office in New York...
AG hopefuls exit race after James seeks reelection
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard after an...
Sailor accused of burning US warship faces 2nd day in court
Brandon Euber
Troopers ask for help finding missing Lake Placid man
Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID death toll nears 800,000 to close out year filled with death