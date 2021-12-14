Potsdam home damaged by morning fire

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Two people were displaced by a fire at a home in the town of Potsdam Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say the call at 581 Sissonville Road came in around 6 a.m.

Responding were firefighters from Potsdam, West Potsdam, Norwood and Stockholm.

No injuries were reported.

The two adults who lived there are being helped by the American Red Cross.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.