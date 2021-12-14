Advertisement

Rosemary T. Phelps, 58, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Dec. 14, 2021
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Rosemary T. Phelps, age 58 of Ogdensburg was found at her home on December 9, 2021. As per her family’s request, there will be no funeral services. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg in the spring.

Surviving are her children Crystal Phelps & her companion Edward Trimm of Ogdensburg and Bailey Phelps and his wife Beth of Camillus; grandchildren Cayne & Cadyn Trimm; and a sister Tara Delaney of Gouverneur.

A brother Stephen Phelps predeceased her.

Rosemary was born on July 5, 1963 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of Raymond Denesha & Donna Phelps. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1983.

She worked at McDonald’s and Price Chopper until declining heath required her to stop working. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA or a charity of one’s choice. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

