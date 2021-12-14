Stephen A. Nelson, 72, of Alexandria Bay

Stephen A. Nelson, 72, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Stephen A. Nelson, 72, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown.

Steve was born November 29, 1949 in Oswego, NY, son of Sanford and Marion Pattison Nelson. He was educated in local schools. He was a lifelong resident of Alexandria Bay and worked all his adult life for the New York State Parks Department.

He is survived by his sister, Inga Mahonik, his brother, Michael Nelson two nephews, Joseph and Richard Lupa, a niece, Andrea Wherry and a special friend, Elaine Sourwine.

There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in Highland Park Cemetery, Alexandria Bay, at a time to be announced.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service and Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

