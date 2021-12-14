Tomorrow’s Health: vaccine passports, excessive drinking & vehicle emissions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new international study finds certain countries that introduced vaccine passports saw an increase in vaccinations, particularly in people under 30.

The study in “The Lancet Public Health” found the increase in countries that had below-average vaccination coverage, such as Israel and France.

Excessive drinking & stress

Stress by itself can lead to excessive drinking in women according to a new study.

But researchers in Arizona found men who experienced the same stress only drank to excess when they had already started consuming alcohol.

Vehicle emissions drop

A decrease in vehicle emissions is linked to a significant drop in air pollution-related deaths.

Harvard researchers say the number of deaths went down from around 28,000 in 2008 to just under 20,000 nine years later.

