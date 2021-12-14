Advertisement

Tri-county region reports no new COVID deaths

COVID-19
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - No new COVID deaths were reported in the tri-county area Tuesday.

St. Lawrence County reported 113 new cases. Hospitals in the county are treating 34 people infected with the virus.

In Jefferson County, there were 36 new cases. There are 27 hospitalizations.

Lewis County had 12 new infections. Five people are in the hospital.

