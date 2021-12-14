Tri-county region reports no new COVID deaths

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - No new COVID deaths were reported in the tri-county area Tuesday.

St. Lawrence County reported 113 new cases. Hospitals in the county are treating 34 people infected with the virus.

In Jefferson County, there were 36 new cases. There are 27 hospitalizations.

Lewis County had 12 new infections. Five people are in the hospital.

