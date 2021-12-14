Advertisement

Troopers ask for help finding missing Lake Placid man

Brandon Euber
Brandon Euber(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARANAC LAKE, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a Lake Placid man who walked out of a hospital Sunday night wearing only a hospital gown and a blanket.

Troopers say 27-year-old Brandon Euber left Adirondack Medical Center just outside Saranac Lake on foot a little before 11 p.m. He was seen walking in the direction of Saranac Lake.

Police say he left all his belongings behind, including his cell phone. They say he’s not a danger to the public, but may be a danger to himself.

He’s about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes, and glasses.

Euber was last heard from when he contacted a family member and state police about midday Monday. He said he would go to the Saranac Lake Police Department, but never turned up there.

Anyone with information can call state police at 518-897-2000.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North country is whipped by a wind storm, destroying structures and knocking out power.
Documenting the damage after wind storm whips the north country
Jefferson County seal
Meeting to roll back mask requirement, censure Gray canceled
More than 400 towns and villages across New York have opted to keep out local marijuana...
Bud blockers: Over 400 NY localities say ‘no’ to pot sales
Colonel Michael Bice
Watertown man saluted for pandemic response
Face masks
Enforcing mask mandate is not that simple, says local lawmaker

Latest News

New York Attorney General Letitia James addresses a news conference at her office in New York...
AG hopefuls exit race after James seeks reelection
Criminal justice program at JCC
JCC offers criminal justice program
It was a frantic finish Monday night in a boys' basketball contest between Madrid-Waddington...
Highlights & scores: hardwood action in the NAC
Wake Up Weather
Grab your shades