Troopers ask for help finding missing Lake Placid man

SARANAC LAKE, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a Lake Placid man who walked out of a hospital Sunday night wearing only a hospital gown and a blanket.

Troopers say 27-year-old Brandon Euber left Adirondack Medical Center just outside Saranac Lake on foot a little before 11 p.m. He was seen walking in the direction of Saranac Lake.

Police say he left all his belongings behind, including his cell phone. They say he’s not a danger to the public, but may be a danger to himself.

He’s about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes, and glasses.

Euber was last heard from when he contacted a family member and state police about midday Monday. He said he would go to the Saranac Lake Police Department, but never turned up there.

Anyone with information can call state police at 518-897-2000.

