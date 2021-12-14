Watertown mother, son, charged in Jan. 6 riots, talked to feds for ‘multiple hours’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - A Watertown mother and son, charged in connection with the January 6 riots at the Capitol, have given “multiple hours of voluntary interviews” to federal investigators.

Maryann Mooney-Rondon and Raphael Rondon were arraigned in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. Tuesday morning.

Both pleaded not guilty to nine charges connected to the January 6 riots. A grand jury indicted both of them last week.

Because of COVID, Tuesday’s proceedings were conducted over the internet.

Nearly 700 people have been charged in connection with the January 6 riots, which occurred when supporters of former President Donald Trump attempted to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 Presidential election.

Mother and son Rondon were both charged with one felony - Obstruction of an Official Proceeding - and misdemeanors related to their entering the Capitol and the offices of Speaker of The House Nancy Pelosi. They’re also accused in connection with the theft of a laptop computer from Pelosi’s office.

In court Tuesday, it was revealed that both Rondons have consented to what were described as “multiple hours of voluntary interviews” with federal investigators. It was also disclosed that there is “bystander” video of the Rondons in Pelosi’s office.

The content of the interviews was not made public Tuesday. While it had been previously disclosed that both Rondons spoke with investigators, the substantial amount of time - “multiple hours” - was new information Tuesday.

Federal judge Thomas Hogan said a trial, if one takes place, will happen no earlier than late spring or early summer, 2022.

The next court appearance for the Rondons was set for February 126.

