Advertisement

Watertown mother, son, charged in Jan. 6 riots, talked to feds for ‘multiple hours’

Pictures of Maryann Mooney Rondon and Rafael Rondon inside the Capitol building, presented in...
Pictures of Maryann Mooney Rondon and Rafael Rondon inside the Capitol building, presented in court documents(FBI Criminal Complaint)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - A Watertown mother and son, charged in connection with the January 6 riots at the Capitol, have given “multiple hours of voluntary interviews” to federal investigators.

Maryann Mooney-Rondon and Raphael Rondon were arraigned in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. Tuesday morning.

Both pleaded not guilty to nine charges connected to the January 6 riots. A grand jury indicted both of them last week.

Because of COVID, Tuesday’s proceedings were conducted over the internet.

Nearly 700 people have been charged in connection with the January 6 riots, which occurred when supporters of former President Donald Trump attempted to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 Presidential election.

Mother and son Rondon were both charged with one felony - Obstruction of an Official Proceeding - and misdemeanors related to their entering the Capitol and the offices of Speaker of The House Nancy Pelosi. They’re also accused in connection with the theft of a laptop computer from Pelosi’s office.

In court Tuesday, it was revealed that both Rondons have consented to what were described as “multiple hours of voluntary interviews” with federal investigators. It was also disclosed that there is “bystander” video of the Rondons in Pelosi’s office.

The content of the interviews was not made public Tuesday. While it had been previously disclosed that both Rondons spoke with investigators, the substantial amount of time - “multiple hours” - was new information Tuesday.

Federal judge Thomas Hogan said a trial, if one takes place, will happen no earlier than late spring or early summer, 2022.

The next court appearance for the Rondons was set for February 126.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North country is whipped by a wind storm, destroying structures and knocking out power.
Documenting the damage after wind storm whips the north country
Jefferson County seal
Meeting to roll back mask requirement, censure Gray canceled
Face masks
Enforcing mask mandate is not that simple, says local lawmaker
Colonel Michael Bice
Watertown man saluted for pandemic response
More than 400 towns and villages across New York have opted to keep out local marijuana...
Bud blockers: Over 400 NY localities say ‘no’ to pot sales

Latest News

The picture above shows Santa Claus on the left, Mrs. Claus in the middle, and an elf on the...
Christmas gnome auction to benefit Watertown Urban Mission
File photo of Tony Arquiett
Arquiett allegedly told police, ‘I had too much to drink’ before head-on crash
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has written a book on his experiences guiding the state through the...
Andrew Cuomo ordered to return $5.1M in book profits
Gov. Kathy Hochul during a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.
Governor says mask mandate gives businesses ‘flexibility’