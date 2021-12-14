Why one Watertown bar is checking vaccination cards at door

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mask or vax? That’s the decision businesses across the state are faced with as they try to adhere to the latest New York COVID guidelines.

Many are going with masks, but at least one Watertown bar is checking vaccination cards at the door.

“We didn’t want to go this route. If we did, we would’ve did this six months ago,” said Time Warp Tavern owner Ian Primmer.

He has the sign posted on the front door. No shot, no entry. Primmer says that’s because the rules for this state mandate are stricter than the first one.

“Last time when there was a mask mandate, you just had to be seated. This time when you’re seated, you still have to - you can only take it off when you’re drinking or eating and it’s supposed to be back up,” he said.

But if you check vaccination cards at the door, masks don’t have to be worn inside. Primmer says requiring masks will make it harder for his customers to enjoy themselves and it’s easier to police who is or is not vaccinated.

“I feel it’s the best way for our bar not to get fined and for our customers to be able to go out and enjoy themselves,” he said.

Other businesses mostly have customers that are in and out. That’s why all Stewart’s Shops will go the other route and require masks upon entry.

In a news conference Tuesday, Governor Hochul defended the mandate, saying it gives businesses more flexibility than in New York City, where people need to be fully vaccinated to go to public places.

“People have been doing the right thing here, in the largest population, the epicenter of the pandemic. And that’s the lesson I want people to see around the state,” she said.

She says that has worked well. But not every state lawmaker is on board.

State Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush said in a statement on Friday, “Small businesses should not be forced to be ‘mask police,’ or checking for everyone’s vaccination status. Blanket mandates like today’s will only inhibit their recovery process, it is shameful.”

The governor responded to critics of the mandate on Tuesday, saying she’s only concerned with the health of New Yorkers.

“It’s not about scoring political points or getting headlines to call out the governor on an issue. That doesn’t effect a single thing I do,” she said.

Hochul calls this an unintrusive approach as opposed to shutting down schools and workplaces. She says she does not want to go take those measures either.

