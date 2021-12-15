Advertisement

10th Mountain Division Band offering free holiday concert

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Here’s your chance to get into the holiday spirit and hear some world class musicians.

The 10th Mountain Division Band from Fort Drum will present ‘A North Country Carol’ holiday concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Indian River High School.

Admission is free.

Commander Chief Warrant Officer Ryan Knight and members of the band appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the concert and perform a bluegrass Christmas song. Watch the video above.

For more information, visit facebook.com/10thMtnDivBand or call 315-772-0255.

