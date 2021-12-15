4 new COVID deaths reported in tri-county area

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - COVID has claimed the lives of 4 more north country residents.

In Jefferson County, another 3 people died from the virus, bringing the pandemic’s death toll to 141.

The county said there were 75 new cases. There are 24 people in the hospital because of the virus.

St. Lawrence County reported one new death Wednesday, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began to 151.

There were 88 new cases. There are 30 people in the hospital because of COVID.

Lewis County reported 27 new infections. Eight people are hospitalized.

