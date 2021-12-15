Advertisement

Beaver River volleyball squad off to good start

By Mel Busler
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Despite the loss Tuesday night to a talented Indian River team, Gene Sundberg’s Beaver River volleyball program always seems to produce strong teams.

The Lady Beavers are off to another good start.

The Beavers as of Tuesday afternoon were 3-1 on the young season. Fourteen players are on the roster, including six seniors.

That senior leadership will be needed for the younger players.

The players are excited although they know there’s work to be done.

As far as the Frontier League as a whole, it’s anyone’s guess.

You know Beaver River will be competitive once again this season.

