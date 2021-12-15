Benjamin D. “Dale” Miller, 64, of Norwood

Benjamin D. “Dale” Miller, 64, of 376 Lakeshore Drive, peacefully passed away late Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. (Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Benjamin D. “Dale” Miller, 64, of 376 Lakeshore Drive, peacefully passed away late Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Dale was born June 20, 1957, in Potsdam, son of Robert Miller and Shirley Fiacco. He attended Potsdam Central School and on June 3, 1978 he married Sandra L. LaBaff in Potsdam.

Dale was a baker, and along with his wife Sandy owned and operated Norfolk Bakery. He was gifted musician and enjoyed playing many different instruments including piano and guitar. He cherished his time with family and grandchildren, when he would often start playing music to get a family sing-along going.

He is survived by his parents Robert Miller of Degrasse, and Shirley Fiacco (Marianne Bauer) of Massena; his loving wife of 43 years, Sandy; his children Benjamin, Jr. (Amanda) Miller of Massena; Corey (Crystal Burdick) Miller of Potsdam; James (Katelynn Job) Miller of Norwood; Nichole (Thomas, Jr.) McGregor of Raymondville; and chosen son Wade Miller of Norwood; several grandchildren, and nine greatgrandchildren.

Dale is also survived by his siblings Kelly (Ralph) Johnson of Madrid; Michael (Sandy) Miller of VA; Karen Miller of VA; Randy Miller of Potsdam; and Shirley Mitchell of VA, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dale was predeceased by a son Joseph L. Miller in 2008; a granddaughter Kassandra Miller in 2005; three grandsons, James Miller, Jr. in 2006, Izayah-Lee Miller in 2010, and River James in 2021; and a sister in infancy, Maryanne Miller.

Friends may call at the Donaldson~Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, Friday 2-4 PM. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Riverside Cemetery, Norwood.

Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

