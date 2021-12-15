Advertisement

Braggin’ Rights: coming in for a landing

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Our first photo comes from Bob Fancher. He writes that he retired and recently relocated to Clayton. The photo shows the six-point buck he took last month.

Sharon Dafoe sent a photo of a big bird she shot – by camera only. She writes us that she saw an eagle land in a treetop in Richville and managed to get a great shot of it landing. She captured the shot on November 17.

Have something to brag about? You can share it with us via Send It To 7 on our website or on our mobile app.

Be sure to include who’s in the photo, what we’re looking at, and when and where the picture was taken.

The segment airs each Tuesday on First @ 5.

You can browse all our Braggin’ Rights submissions below.

Braggin' Rights
