Canada advises against foreign travel, Ontario limits events

OTTAWA (WWNY) - The Canadian government is advising Canadians against all non-essential international travel and the largest province of Ontario is capping capacity at large events like NBA and NHL games at 50 percent because of the new COVID variant.

Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he knows it’s drastic, but he’s urging Canadians to cancel international travel plans now that the variant is spreading, to avoid over-stressing our health-care systems.

Other ministers are warning more measures at the border could still be on the way, but are not prepared to announce them just yet.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday that Ontario won’t lock down to get out of the latest surge of virus cases.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.