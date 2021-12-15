Church thanks Carthage hospital workers with gift bags

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - More than 500 workers at Carthage Area Hospital got a thank you Wednesday.

Members of the Carthage United Methodist Church put together gift bags filled with chips, candy, hot chocolate, popcorn and more and delivered them to the hospital.

Church members say they wanted to express their appreciation to the workers for their work during the pandemic.

In addition, the hospital gave each worker a blanket.

