Claxton-Hepburn suspends most patient visits

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - When it comes to COVID-19, masks are back, one local hospital is suspending visitation, and border restrictions could be tightening.

Dr. Michael Seidman from Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center says history isn’t repeating itself, it’s exceeding itself.

“In some ways I would say at Claxton, and I think for hospitals in the north country in general, this is the most intense it has ever been,” he said.

As of Wednesday, Claxton Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg no longer allows visitors. One reason is to prevent potential exposure to COVID-19. The other is to keep the focus on the patients. As of Monday, the hospital’s intensive care unit was 90 percent full.

“When you’re using resources at your max, it’s very hard to accommodate a full visiting schedule and still fill all your needs to your patients,” said Dr. Seidman.

There are a few exceptions. The hospital will allow visitors when medically necessary for family members in end-of-life situations; and new moms are allowed one support person during their stay.

While hospital restrictions are tightening, there’s a possibility border restrictions may be as well.

Multiple Canadian media outlets report the government will announce new and expanded travel measures to help limit the spread of the omicron variant. It could include a ban on all non-essential foreign travelers into Canada, including the U.S., and stricter quarantine and testing requirements for those allowed into Canada.

At the same time, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is calling on President Joe Biden to abandon the COVID-19 requirement for essential travelers. In a letter to the President, Stefanik writes, “The North Country’s economic partnership with Canada plays a major role in our local economy and in supporting our nation’s supply chain, but imposing more requirements on cross-border travel would only make our nation’s current supply chain worse.”

Despite all the changes, Dr. Seidman says they can be turned around through masking up and getting the vaccine and boosters.

“There’s a level of personal responsibility here that people have to assume,” he said.

It is unclear when visitation will start back up at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, but Dr. Seidman says until the dust settles, the main priority is on keeping the hospital operating the best it can.

