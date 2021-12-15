Advertisement

Cornell moves online, suspects spread of omicron variant

COVID-19 Omicron Variant
COVID-19 Omicron Variant(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) - Cornell University has moved this week’s final exams online and sent the campus into high alert after finding suspected cases of the new omicron variant among students.

The upstate New York university said 272 students tested positive for the virus on the 24,000-student campus Monday.

Administrators say the preliminary findings come amid a post-Thanksgiving spike in COVID-19 cases among vaccinated students.

Much is still unknown about the omicron variant, which so far has been detected in relatively small numbers in New York. In the United States and many other nations, the delta variant is currently responsible for most COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign on front door of Time Warp Tavern
Why one Watertown bar is checking vaccination cards at door
File photo of Tony Arquiett
Arquiett allegedly told police, ‘I had too much to drink’ before head-on crash
Pictures of Maryann Mooney Rondon and Rafael Rondon inside the Capitol building, presented in...
Watertown mother, son, charged in Jan. 6 riots, talked to feds for ‘multiple hours’
Firefighters respond to 581 Sissonville Road in town of Potsdam
Potsdam home damaged by morning fire
Face masks
Enforcing mask mandate is not that simple, says local lawmaker

Latest News

Dozens of protesters gathered on the lawn of the Jefferson County Legislature building Tuesday...
Mask protestors turn out for cancelled meeting
What to do about Eye Strain
Ask the Pharmacist
What to do about Eye Strain
Ask the Pharmacist - Tips for Winter Eating
Gov. Kathy Hochul during a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.
Governor says mask mandate gives businesses ‘flexibility’