Cornell moves online, suspects spread of omicron variant

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) - Cornell University has moved this week’s final exams online and sent the campus into high alert after finding suspected cases of the new omicron variant among students.

The upstate New York university said 272 students tested positive for the virus on the 24,000-student campus Monday.

Administrators say the preliminary findings come amid a post-Thanksgiving spike in COVID-19 cases among vaccinated students.

Much is still unknown about the omicron variant, which so far has been detected in relatively small numbers in New York. In the United States and many other nations, the delta variant is currently responsible for most COVID-19 cases.

