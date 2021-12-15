Effort to keep LCHS in Harrisville fails; town officials resign

TOWN OF DIANA, New York (WWNY) - A last minute effort to keep Lewis County Health System in its Harrisville location failed. The hospital’s CEO says what the town offered doesn’t work.

The town of Diana and Lewis County Health System couldn’t reach an agreement. The two sides had communication this week, but couldn’t get on the same page. Town Supervisor Zach Smith says the town offered the hospital a one year extension.

“We were kind of hoping to work with Lewis County Hospital to keep them in there for the year while the construction was going on,” he said.

Lewis County Health System CEO Jerry Cayer says he wanted to sign a longer term extension to use the facility, but town officials weren’t communicating with Cayer. So, he finally sent in a closure plan to the Department of Health on Monday. Cayer says he got a call later that day from somebody on the town board offering a one year extension.

“But by the time that call had occurred, I had already sent in the closure plan to the Department of Health,” said Cayer.

Cayer says he reached out to the Department of Health to try to pause the closure plan but never heard back.

Also, Cayer says that extension came with a request for proposal, basically meaning the town of Diana would be shopping for other providers throughout 2022 - something Cayer wasn’t interested in.

“It is not my desire compete with any other health system or private practice for Harrisville,” he said.

The town notified Cayer in November that it would end the lease agreement - something Cayer says he still hasn’t gotten a reason for.

Cayer says Dr. Brian Shambo and his staff are moving to a location in Beaver Falls. They’ll start seeing patients there on Friday. Town Supervisor Smith says they are looking for providers to use the facility.

Some other big news out of the town of Diana, two of its board members and the town clerk announced their resignations. Town Supervisor David Parow resigned effective December 10.

Councilmember Ray Gregory and town clerk Janet Taylor’s resignations are effective December 31.

Zach Smith will serve as the new town supervisor.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.