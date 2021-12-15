Eleanor E. “Ellie” LaClair, 88, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Eleanor E. “Ellie” LaClair, 88, longtime resident of North Main Street, passed away early Tuesday morning, December 14, 2021 at North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center from the long term complications of contracting Covid-19 in 2020.

Ellie was born on August 2, 1933 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Eva (Carbino) McDonald and attended schools in Massena. She first married Russell Charleston, however their marriage ended in divorce. She later married Bernard LaClair in 1963 in New Hampshire. He predeceased her on June 4, 2015.

Ellie was a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker to her family. She cherished the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren and dearly loved her pets.

Ellie is survived by her daughters, Deborah and Bryan LaShomb of Norfolk; her step-children, Edie Charleston of Ogdensburg; Jim LaClair of Pennsylvania; and Dale LaClair of Ogdensburg; her grandchildren, Jake (Joanna) Charleston of Vermont; Josh (Teresa) Charleston of Florida; Jethro (Mary) Charleston of Vermont; Danielle (Dustin) Pike of Brasher Falls; Jamie Young of Massena; Nicky (Alan) Young of Massena; and Kristy Young of Massena; her step granddaughter, Desiree Charleston of Ogdensburg; and Sabrina Charleston of Rensselaer Falls; her great grandchildren, Owen, Brielle, Hailey, Emily, Taylor, Meadow, Ella, Emilee, Amelia, Ryleigh, Camden, Taylor, and Landon; her step great grandchildren, Mariah, Danna Rima, Kiahna, Eve, and Andrew; her step great-great grandchildren, Temperance, Gunner, Gianna, and Dominic; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Wesley Charleston on January 6, 2009; her brother, Kenneth A. McDonald on December 16, 2015; her treasured cat and dog, Tia and Tiffany.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at her request there will be no services. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to the Massena Humane Society.

Friends are encouraged to share memories or offer condolences to her family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

