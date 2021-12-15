CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Gilles J. Langevin, 78, of Carthage died Monday evening, December 13,2021 at the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake.

Gilles was born on August 27,1943 in Montreal, Quebec, the son of the late Robert and Pierrette DeSautels Langevin. He was united in marriage to the former Mary Ann St. Louis on April 11,1964 at St. Mary’s Church in Copenhagen. He served in the Air Force from August of 1971 to August of 1975. For many years, Gilles worked at Climax MFG in West Carthage where he held several positions, mainly as an electrician and retired several years ago. Mary Ann passed away on November 19, 2018.

He loved model trains and collecting coins, hunting and showing his antique cars at auto shows.

He is survived by one daughter: Tina Langevin of Watertown, two sons: Aaron (Rosemary) Langevin of Michigan and Aarik (Amanda) Langevin of Harrisville, five grandchildren; Tiffany Covey, Kiley Covey, Aavry Langevin, Eliza Langevin and Jacee Langevin, his siblings, Denise, Louis, Lise, Reine, Lucien, Roger and Carmen Langevin, all in Canada.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 18 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home with Rev. Todd E. Thibault officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in St. James Cemetery, Carthage. Calling hours will be from 9:30am - 11:00am on Saturday at the funeral home.

To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

