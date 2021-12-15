Highlights & scores: girls’ & boys’ hoops from the NAC

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - High school basketball was again in the spotlight Tuesday.

Canton hosted Massena in a NAC boys’ basketball match-up.

The Red Raiders’ Taylor Mitchell with the pull-up bucket. It’s 2-0 Massena.

Chris Downs Jr. answers for the Bears with the spin and the fade-away.

After the strip, Colin Patterson stops and pops the 3-ball. He led Massena with 11 points.

Ryan Jones finds Downs down low, tying the game at 5-all.

Jones to Downs again, with the long strides to the bucket.

Luke Wentworth to Downs for 2 more of his game-best 22 points.

Canton held Massena to just 8 points in the second half, en route to a 42-22 victory.

In NAC girls’ basketball, Norwood-Norfolk was at home vs. Brushton-Moira.

Mallory Stratton to Kayley-Jaye Belmore for 2 points. Flyers are up 35-11.

Belmore back to Stratton. She nets 2.

The Panthers’ Kennedy Hebert gets the inside pass and drops in a pair.

Belmore with the inside spin adds to the Flyers’ lead.

Natalie Palmer with a smooth move to the hoop.

Stratton all the way on the break.

Norwood-Norfolk goes on to beat Brushton-Moira 44-24.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Lowville 86, Carthage 55

South Lewis 61, LaFargeville 26

Sandy Creek 54, Lyme 35

Lisbon 73, Hammond 31

Canton 43, Massena 22

Chateaugay 57, St. Regis Falls 21

Colton-Pierrepont 50, Parishville-Hopkinton 28

Heuvelton 66, Edwards-Knox 29

Harrisville 64, Hermon-DeKalb 39

Morristown 56, Norwood-Norfolk 52

OFA 64, Salmon 46

Girls’ high school basketball

Indian River 47, Immaculate Heart 40

Copenhagen 63, Belleville Henderson 30

Lowville 39, Carthage 24

Sandy Creek 44, Lyme 28

Madrid-Waddington 62, St. Regis Falls 27

Norwood-Norfolk 44, Brushton-Moira 24

Boys’ high school swimming

Watertown 106, South Jefferson 74

Lowville 59, Carthage 39

Indian River, Gouverneur – postponed

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, Beaver River 0

High school wrestling

Indian River 45, Watertown 27

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.