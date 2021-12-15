Highlights & scores: girls’ & boys’ hoops from the NAC
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - High school basketball was again in the spotlight Tuesday.
Canton hosted Massena in a NAC boys’ basketball match-up.
The Red Raiders’ Taylor Mitchell with the pull-up bucket. It’s 2-0 Massena.
Chris Downs Jr. answers for the Bears with the spin and the fade-away.
After the strip, Colin Patterson stops and pops the 3-ball. He led Massena with 11 points.
Ryan Jones finds Downs down low, tying the game at 5-all.
Jones to Downs again, with the long strides to the bucket.
Luke Wentworth to Downs for 2 more of his game-best 22 points.
Canton held Massena to just 8 points in the second half, en route to a 42-22 victory.
In NAC girls’ basketball, Norwood-Norfolk was at home vs. Brushton-Moira.
Mallory Stratton to Kayley-Jaye Belmore for 2 points. Flyers are up 35-11.
Belmore back to Stratton. She nets 2.
The Panthers’ Kennedy Hebert gets the inside pass and drops in a pair.
Belmore with the inside spin adds to the Flyers’ lead.
Natalie Palmer with a smooth move to the hoop.
Stratton all the way on the break.
Norwood-Norfolk goes on to beat Brushton-Moira 44-24.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Lowville 86, Carthage 55
South Lewis 61, LaFargeville 26
Sandy Creek 54, Lyme 35
Lisbon 73, Hammond 31
Canton 43, Massena 22
Chateaugay 57, St. Regis Falls 21
Colton-Pierrepont 50, Parishville-Hopkinton 28
Heuvelton 66, Edwards-Knox 29
Harrisville 64, Hermon-DeKalb 39
Morristown 56, Norwood-Norfolk 52
OFA 64, Salmon 46
Girls’ high school basketball
Indian River 47, Immaculate Heart 40
Copenhagen 63, Belleville Henderson 30
Lowville 39, Carthage 24
Sandy Creek 44, Lyme 28
Madrid-Waddington 62, St. Regis Falls 27
Norwood-Norfolk 44, Brushton-Moira 24
Boys’ high school swimming
Watertown 106, South Jefferson 74
Lowville 59, Carthage 39
Indian River, Gouverneur – postponed
High school volleyball
Indian River 3, Beaver River 0
High school wrestling
Indian River 45, Watertown 27
