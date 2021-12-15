MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Jean D. Given, 96, of Massena, but a Russell girl at heart, died peacefully on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at her home where she was in the company of family.

Jean was born December 26, 1924 in Russell, the daughter of the late George W. and Maude (Wilcox) Dodds. She graduated at the age of 16 from Knox-Memorial School in 1941. Jean was a farm girl, helping her father with daily operation and delivering milk. Following graduation, Jean began working for the school for several years. She left only for a short bit during the war to work at Clifton Mines but later returned to the school.

On April 26, 1946, Jean married Theron C. Given at her family home in Russell. The couple purchased a home in Russell and began raising a family. Later, because of Theron’s job with the Augsbury Corporation, the family moved to Ogdensburg where Jean began working at OFA, from where she retired in 1982 as the assistant business manager.

She and Theron remained connected to Russell, going to meetings at the Russell Museum and working on the Russell Balsam Cemetery Restoration project. Although Theron predeceased her February 20, 2015, Jean continued her connection to Russell, working on the History of Russell School book with the committee.

Jean is survived by her three children, Nancy (Norm) Hewlett, Massena; Kathy (Ricky) O’Shaughnessy, Massena; and Donn (Cheryl) Given, Chittenango; grandsons, Drew and Jason Given as well as nieces and nephews.

In addition to her beloved Theron and parents, George and Maude, she is predeceased by her two sisters, Sally Tupper and Katharine Coffey. Special thanks to Lynda Beckstead and Teri Chapin for their help and support over the last year.

Calling hours for Jean will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm. Burial will be in the South Russell Cemetery.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Russell Museum or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11; Potsdam, New York 13676. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Jean D. Given are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

